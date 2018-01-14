Leonard Fournette (ankle) returns vs. Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars watched their bulldozing running back limp to the locker room in the second quarter of their Divisional Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fortunately for the Jaguars, he's back.

Leonard Fournette returned to the game on Jacksonville's first possession of the second half after an ankle injury suffered on a 10-yard reception knocked him out early in the second quarter. The injury forced Fournette to limp to the sideline before heading to the locker room. The team announced he was questionable to return.

Fournette had dealt with a right ankle injury throughout the regular season.

The Jags' steamrolling back was a menace to the Steelers' defense as Jacksonville sprinted to a 21-7 lead before Fournette left with an injury. The first-round pick pummeled his way for 82 rushing yards on 12 carries (6.8 yards per tote). His flying touchdown opened the scoring. Fournette then added an 18-yard touchdown run following a Ben Roethlisberger interception.

CBS reported Fournette's limp improved as he headed to the locker room and the running back did not go to receive X-rays.