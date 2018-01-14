Sam Bradford will be Vikings' backup QB vs. Saints

Sam Bradford will dress for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the New Orleans Saints.

Bradford is active and will back up quarterback Case Keenum on Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater is inactive for the game.

The Vikings activated Bradford off injured reserve on Saturday. The veteran quarterback hasn't seen the field since Week 5 due to a knee injury.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Minnesota believes Bradford is a better option than Bridgewater as an emergency QB if Keenum suffers an injury Sunday afternoon versus the Saints.

Heading into the offseason, the Vikings will have big decisions to make at quarterback. None of their top three QBs -- Keenum, Bradford, Bridgewater -- are under contract for 2018.