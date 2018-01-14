Sam Bradford set to be Vikings' backup QB vs. Saints

Sam Bradford is set to dress for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Bradford is expected to backup quarterback Case Keenum today, barring something negative happening in pregame warmups, per a source involved.

The Vikings activated Bradford off injured reserve on Saturday. The veteran quarterback hasn't seen the field since Week 5 due to a knee injury.

Per Rapoport, Minnesota believes Bradford would be a better option than Teddy Bridgewater as an emergency QB if Keenum suffers an injury Sunday afternoon versus the Saints.

The question is whether Bridgewater would also be active. The Vikings generally don't have three quarterbacks dress on game day.

Heading into the offseason, the Vikings will have big decisions to make at quarterback. None of their top three QBs -- Keenum, Bradford, Bridgewater -- are under contract for 2018.