Steelers receiver Antonio Brown active vs. Jaguars

Antonio Brown is back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is officially active for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a calf injury early in a Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots.

The question entering Sunday's tilt is how healthy the unanimous All-Pro receiver will be versus a smothering Jags secondary?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that Brown had no limitations this week on the practice field.

A fully healthy Brown would be a game-changer for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense against the best secondary in the NFL. Brown led the NFL in receiving yards (1,533) despite missing the final two games of the regular season.

Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny is active and playing through a core muscle injury that might need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Running back Chris Ivory and wide receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) are also inactive.

Here's the full list of inactives for both teams:

Steelers

» QB Joshua Dobbs

» WR Justin Hunter

» DB Coty Sensabaugh

» S J.J. Wilcox

» OT Jerald Hawkins

» OT Matt Feiler

» DT Daniel McCullers

Jaguars

» RB Chris Ivory

» DT Eli Ankou

» LB Deon King

» OL Chris Reed

» OL Josh Walker

» OT William Poehls

» WR Jaydon Mickens