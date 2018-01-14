Injuries: Antonio Brown plays for Steelers vs. Jags

Antonio Brown is back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is playing in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a calf injury early in a Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots.

The question entering Sunday's tilt is how healthy the unanimous All-Pro receiver will be versus a smothering Jags secondary?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that Brown had no limitations this week on the practice field.

A fully healthy Brown would be a game-changer for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense against the best secondary in the NFL. Brown led the NFL in receiving yards (1,533) despite missing the final two games of the regular season.

Here are the other injuries we've been monitoring Sunday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler suffered a shoulder injury during the second half against the Steelers and didn't return. Safety Tashaun Gipson suffered a foot injury in the second half and also didn't return.

Linebacker Paul Posluszny played through a core muscle injury that might need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Running back Chris Ivory and wide receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) were inactive for the game.

2. Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert left the game in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

3. New England Patriots right tackle LaAdrian Waddle suffered a minor knee sprain in Saturday's win over the Titans, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. He hasn't been ruled out for the AFC title game and will be re-evaluated later in the week.

4. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's season-ending loss to the New England Patriots.

5. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) is questionable to return against the New Orleans Saints.