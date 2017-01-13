PFF Top 10 Player Grades: Falcons vs. Eagles

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in their quest to make it back to the Super Bowl. However, the Eagles' defense limited the Falcons to only 10 points, leading Philly to the NFC Championship game. Take a look at some of the highest-graded players of the divisional playoff match, courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Eagles grades

1. DL Fletcher Cox -- 84.2 grade

2. DE Brandon Graham -- 84.0 grade

3. RT Lane Johnson -- 82.5 grade

4. LB Mychal Kendricks -- 81.8 grade

5. C Jason Kelce -- 79.8 grade

Top 5 Falcons grades

1. LT Jake Matthews -- 83.0 grade

2. DL Grady Jarrett -- 82.0 grade

3. RB Tevin Coleman -- 81.1 grade

4. S Ricardo Allen -- 80.8 grade

5. DE Takkarist McKinley -- 77.2 grade

