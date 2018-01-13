Leslie Odom, Jr. to sing 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl

We're still more than a week away from finding out who'll be playing in the Super Bowl, but we know who will be performing before the game.

Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer Leslie Odom, Jr. will sing America The Beautiful as part of the Super Bowl LII pregame festivities at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4, the NFL and NBC announced Saturday. Odom's performance will be part of NBC's Super Bowl broadcast.

Anyone who has paid attention to Broadway over the last few years would be very familiar with Odom's vocal talents.

Odom is an original cast member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton: An American Musical, and he joins a list of famous names who have performed America The Beautiful at the Super Bowl. Vicki Carr, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Queen Latifah, Lea Michele and Jennifer Hudson have performed the song in the past.

The announcement comes a week after the NFL revealed P!nk will perform the national anthem before the game. Justin Timberlake headlines the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show this year.