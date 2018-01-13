Minnesota Vikings activate Sam Bradford off IR

The Minnesota Vikings know who their starting quarterback will be Sunday. Case Keenum's backup in Minnesota's playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, though? That remains a bit of a mystery.

The team announced Saturday that Sam Bradford, who was placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury back in November, has been activated off IR. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, however, it's unclear whether Bradford will sit ahead of Teddy Bridgewater on the QB depth chart for the game or even if he'll be active for the Vikings' first Divisional Round playoff game since the 2009 season.

Bradford started the year as Minnesota's QB1, beating the Saints in impressive fashion, throwing for 346 yards, three scores and no picks on 27-of-32 passing. The quarterback injured his knee in the Week 1 contest, though, and despite a short comeback effort against the Chicago Bears in Week 5, needed to be shut down for the rest of the regular season to heal.

Bradford's knee now appears game ready once again. The Vikings can only hope Keenum, who's piled up a 98.3 quarterback rating in Bradford's stead, won't need him to test it in the game this weekend.