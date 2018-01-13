Oakland Raiders to hire Tom Cable as O-line coach

Tom Cable is heading back to Oakland.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source informed of the situation, that the former Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach will join Jon Gruden's staff in the Bay Area as the Raiders' new OL coach.

It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Cable. The 53-year-old worked as the Raiders' OL coach in 2007 and the beginning of 2008, interim head coach during the 2008 season, and head coach in 2009 and 2010. Cable compiled a 17-27 record in his time as the Silver and Black's head man.

Cable spent the last seven seasons working as assistant head coach/offensive line coach for the Seahawks, who fired him earlier this week.