49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested for possession of marijuana

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested in Alabama Friday.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office website, Foster was charged with possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $2,500.

Foster was selected by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was considered a top target but slid down the draft board because of character issues. He was sent home from the draft combine for arguing with a hospital worker during his physical.

In April, he was notified by the NFL that his urine sample obtained in Indianapolis during the combine was reported as dilute and was treated like a positive test. Foster disclosed the test results to NFL.com because, he says, "This is something that's going to get out. I don't make excuses."

In his first season with the 49ers, he started 10 games and recorded 72 tackles.