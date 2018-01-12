Norv Turner Created a Country Song with Steve Mariucci’s Son

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 12, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Who said NFL coaches can't write music? Obviously, they haven't heard of new Panthers OC Norv Turner.
Folks. I've just discovered that while away from football, new @Panthers OC Norv Turner co-wrote a country song with @SteveMariucci's son. Here it is https://t.co/GwbevIBuN8â Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) January 11, 2018
2. Six teams are headed to London in 2018, and it might be the best games yet.
The 2018 @NFL London Games: pic.twitter.com/sxPBWT1UfIâ Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) January 11, 2018
3. After a gruesome injury this season, Chicago Bears TE Zach Miller is almost on the last part of his recover.
â¢ Last One â¢ pic.twitter.com/SCcODwc5p7â Zach Miller (@ZMiller86) January 12, 2018
4. This might be the best matchup of the weekend.
The @Vikings had the NFL's #1 scoring defense and #10 scoring offense this seasonâ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 10, 2018
In the Super Bowl era, there have been 26 previous teams to have the #1 scoring defense, as well as a top 10 offense for that season
Over half of those teams made the Super Bowl (14 of 26, 53.8%)