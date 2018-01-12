Injuries: Patriots RBs Gillislee, Burkhead inactive

Antonio Brown's calf is good to go. His immune system? Not so much.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was sent home from practice Friday with an illness, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. A source close to situation described Brown's illness to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero as an intestinal issue.

Tomlin added that Brown has "looked really good" this week in his return from a calf injury and said the move to send him home was strictly to avoid getting other teammates sick.

Brown is officially listed as questionable with both the illness and calf injury, but he's expected to play.

In other injury news, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) were full participants in practice and should be good to go Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring heading into the Divisional Round:

1. New England Patriots running backs Mike Gillislee (knee) and Rex Burkhead (knee) are inactive against the Tennessee Titans, as is defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee). Fellow back James White (ankle), listed as questionable, is active.

2. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Terence Newman (foot) is questionable to play against the New Orleans Saints. He was limited in practice Friday after missing out on Thursday.

3. Jaguars wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) is questionable to play against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen) was taken off the injury report and should be good to go.

4. New Orleans Saints receiver Brandon Coleman (neck) was ruled out for their game against the Vikings. Quarterback Taysom Hill (illness) and linebacker Michael Mauti (illness) were listed as questionable.

5. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones is inactive for their playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.