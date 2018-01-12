Brian Dawkins gets the Eagles pumped for Saturday

On Saturday, the Eagles will play in their first divisional playoff game since January 2009. As Philly prepares to take on the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field, the team is getting locked in and using a bit of throwback motivation from Eagles great Brian Dawkins.

As Philly counts down to the big game, they've been posting pregame speeches from Dawkins to get fired up. The nine-time Pro Bowl safety played for the Eagles from 1996 through 2008 -- a period in which the team made the playoffs eight times, including a Super Bowl XXXIX run in 2004.

Check out the motivational speeches that have been posted thus far and a notable quote from each of them.

Notable quote: "Respect is not given, it is earned."

Notable quote: "Give me what you got ... let's dominate this thing!"

Notable quote: "The time has come! Ahhhh *passionate yelling*"

Now, excuse me while I go run seven miles to work instead of driving -- or, dream about doing that while actually sitting in traffic.