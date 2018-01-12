Eagles surprise U.S. Marine with autographed prosthetic leg

Philly fans across the world are excited as the Eagles prepare for Saturday's game against the Falcons. It's the team's first playoff game since the 2013 season and their first trip to the Divisional Round since January 2009.

One fan in particular has shared a special connection with the team since the Eagles-Chargers game in Week 4. At the game, Carlos Garcia, a U.S. Marine who lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan, began collecting Eagles autographs on his prosthetic leg. A couple months later, Garcia attended the Eagles' Week 14 matchup against the Rams and added to his signature collection.

.@BrentCelek showed respect for a fan who lost his leg serving in Afghanistan ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (via @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/YpNDjJv4A0 â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 10, 2017

The Eagles would go on to win 43-35, improving to a record of 11-2 and clinching the NFC East in the process.

So, let's recap: Garcia got to see his Eagles win their division in person, collected a few autographs from players, and went home with memories that will stay with him forever. Truly the type of Sunday NFL fan dreams are made of.

However, when Garcia tried to clear coat the signatures, he lost them.

The morning after the game, his wife, Jacquelyn Garcia, used social media to eventually get in contact with the Eagles. Jacquelyn told the team about Carlos' story and began working with the Eagles to replace the autographs that had been lost.

Not only did she surprise him by replacing the signatures he originally had, but Carlos' prosthetic leg now features signatures from several more Eagles players.

This was a surprise that Carlos will remember forever and he's pumped for Philly to extend their amazing season on Saturday.

"I told Jacki that this [gift] will be hard for her to top. Fly Eagles Fly," Carlos said.