Will Super Bowl LII be won by ring-less QB? Case Keenum, Matt Ryan have shot

This weekend's Divisional Round features three quarterbacks who account for eight of the last 16 Super Bowl titles: New England's Tom Brady (5), Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (2), New Orleans' Drew Brees (1). Five of the remaining quarterbacks in this year's playoffs (Tennessee's Marcus Mariota, Jacksonville's Blake Bortles, Atlanta's Matt Ryan, Philadelphia's Nick Foles and Minnesota's Case Keenum) have not won a Super Bowl.

If Mariota, Bortles and Keenum want to advance to Championship Sunday and ultimately give themselves a chance at a title, they will have to defeat one of the Super Bowl-winning QBs this weekend, given the lineup of games: Tennessee at New England; Jacksonville at Pittsburgh; New Orleans at Minnesota. Plus, the Atlanta at Philadelphia bout will put either Ryan or Foles in the NFC title game.

So, will Super Bowl LII be won by a ring-less QB? If so, who has the best shot?



David Carr

This is Case Keenum's best chance to hoist Lombardi I really like what I really like what Case Keenum 's been doing in Minnesota this season. Surrounded with talented playmakers and playing with a lot of confidence, Keenum's playing with house money at this point because this Minnesota team is the best opportunity he's going to get. It's been a lot of fun watch, and I hope it lasts a few more weeks.



Reggie Wayne

Vikings poised to win first-ever Lombardi Trophy at home There's a lot of motivation to become the first home team at a There's a lot of motivation to become the first home team at a Super Bowl , and the Vikings have all the tools. The offense is taking care of the ball and the defense is the best in the league. They have a really good chance to do something special as a team, so I'm taking Keenum on this one.