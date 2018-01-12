Will Super Bowl LII be won by ring-less QB? Case Keenum, Matt Ryan have shot

This weekend's Divisional Round features three quarterbacks who account for eight of the last 16 Super Bowl titles: New England's Tom Brady (5), Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (2), New Orleans' Drew Brees (1). Five of the remaining quarterbacks in this year's playoffs (Tennessee's Marcus Mariota, Jacksonville's Blake Bortles, Atlanta's Matt Ryan, Philadelphia's Nick Foles and Minnesota's Case Keenum) have not won a Super Bowl.
If Mariota, Bortles and Keenum want to advance to Championship Sunday and ultimately give themselves a chance at a title, they will have to defeat one of the Super Bowl-winning QBs this weekend, given the lineup of games: Tennessee at New England; Jacksonville at Pittsburgh; New Orleans at Minnesota. Plus, the Atlanta at Philadelphia bout will put either Ryan or Foles in the NFC title game.
So, will Super Bowl LII be won by a ring-less QB? If so, who has the best shot?
This is Case Keenum's best chance to hoist Lombardi
I really like what
Case Keenum
's been doing in Minnesota this season. Surrounded with talented playmakers and playing with a lot of confidence, Keenum's playing with house money at this point because this Minnesota team is the best opportunity he's going to get. It's been a lot of fun watch, and I hope it lasts a few more weeks.
Dan Quinn has Falcons peaking at the right time
Matt Ryan
's
Falcons
are well positioned to win because they are peaking at the right time. The defense is starting to play at a high level and the offense is finally finding its identity under Steve Sarkisian. With Ryan still having a connection with
Julio Jones
and
Mohamed Sanu
and backed by a strong run game, I can see the
Falcons
hoisting the Lombardi at the end of the tournament.
Jaguars' defense will carry Blake Bortles to the top
Seeing how
Blake Bortles
did
against the Bills
in the wild-card game (87 pass yards, 88 rush yards), you'd think he'd be a longshot. But, Jacksonville's defense is good enough to carry him and the offense. The
Jaguars
have allowed fewer than 10 points in eight games this season (including playoffs) -- four more than any other team -- and rank in the top two in almost every major category. A strong defensive performance plus a consistent run game led by rookie
Leonard Fournette
could be the winning formula.
Vikings poised to win first-ever Lombardi Trophy at home
There's a lot of motivation to become the first home team at a
Super Bowl
, and the
Vikings
have all the tools. The offense is taking care of the ball and the defense is the best in the league. They have a really good chance to do something special as a team, so I'm taking Keenum on this one.
Falcons playing lights out as the postseason underdog
It's going to be
Matt Ryan
who wins his first ring. This team is clicking and is tough to stop. Plus, the defense is playing lights out right now. The unit ranked eighth in the league in points allowed (19.7) and has given up only two offensive touchdowns in its last two games. The
Falcons
may have been the six seed, but they aren't playing like one.