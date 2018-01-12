Buffalo Bills fire OC Rick Dennison after one season

The Buffalo Bills are shaking up the coaching staff after ending their 17-year playoff drought.

Buffalo announced Friday that it fired offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, who spent just one season in Buffalo under coach Sean McDermott after leading the Denver Broncos' offense for two years.

The lack of a passing attack behind quarterback Tyrod Taylor and a lackluster group of receivers spelled the doom for Dennison in Buffalo.

Despite making the playoffs, the Bills owned the worst scoring offense among all postseason teams, earning just 18.9 points per game. Buffalo ranked 29th in yards per game (302.6), 31st in passing offense (176.6 per tilt), 27th in yards per play (4.8) and 22nd in points per game, but boasted the sixth rushing offense (126.1 per game) in the NFL in 2017. The Bills earned just 263 total yards (133 passing, 130 rushing) in the playoff loss to the Jaguars.

The 2018 season will mark the fourth OC change for the Bills since 2014: Anthony Lynn (2016); Greg Roman (2015-2016); Nathanial Hackett (2013-2014).

Dennison's departure won't the be only change for the Bills on offense, where Buffalo GM Brandon Beane will search for a future franchise quarterback to likely take over for Taylor.