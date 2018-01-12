Cameron Jordan looks to 'destroy' Minnesota Vikings

Cameron Jordan didn't grow up in Minnesota, but he's well acquainted with the Vikings organization.

The New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end is the son of a Norseman, Steve Jordan, who spent 13 seasons in Minnesota as a Pro-Bowl tight end. Cameron was born in Arizona and had his "first kiss" in The Grand Canyon State, but spent the first six years of his life in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and has a certain affinity toward his father's adopted home. Not that that familial bond will impact how he plays Sunday when the Saints take on the Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round.

"I want to destroy them just the same," Jordan said Thursday, via the Associated Press. "There's going to be an offensive line that I want to destroy. There's going to be a running back I want to destroy. There's going to be a quarterback that I have to destroy."

Jordan has enjoyed a swell start to the postseason. He dominated the Carolina Panthers down the stretch in New Orleans' wild-card win, recording three hits and one sack of Cam Newton as Carolina attempted its failed comeback.

On Sunday, he'll be tasked with crushing Vikings quarterback Case Keenum and, simultaneously, the hopes of a forlorn fan base deprived of Super Bowls, a mass that used to cheer on Jordan's father. For Cameron, there will be no conflicting emotions.

"You grow up and you get drafted by the Saints," Jordan added. "This is my team. This is my family. This is who I'm playing for."