ATN Podcast: Pats be poised for a monster upset?

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler & Gregg Rosenthal -- start off with the latest news from around the NFL, including changes to various coaching staffs and front offices (6:00). They preview the Division Playoff round, beginning with the Falcons against the Carson Went-less Eagles (16:00); is there ANY way the Throne of Ease could be headed for a monster upset? (30:00); Which Antonio Brown will the Steelers get in Pittsburgh? (39:00); A toss-up between the Saints and Vikings? (53:00); And much more!

