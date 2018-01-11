DDFP: Divisional Round and Red Challenge Flag picks

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Willie McGinest to break down the controversy surrounding the New England Patriots, discussing which parts of the ESPN story may have some truth behind them and which assertions he completely shuts down (3:38). Also, McGinest revisits his memorable 2003 playoffs matchup against the Tennessee Titans (22:00). Then, Shek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Cynthia Frelund and Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander to make their Red Challenge Flag picks for this weekend's slate of divisional round matchups (54:07). Plus, Money reads a new batch of Eddie Spaghetti's tweets (42:40) and the guys listen to a couple of voicemails left by relatives of Producers Kent Brown and Erica Tamposi (47:38).

Listen to the podcast below: