Norv Turner agrees in principle to be Panthers' OC

Norv Turner is returning to the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

The veteran coach has agreed in principle with the Panthers to become their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported Thursday. Turner takes over for Mike Shula, who was fired Tuesday.

Turner, who interviewed with the team Thursday, was considered among the top candidates to join Ron Rivera's coaching staff.

The 65-year-old returns to the coaching ranks for the first time since his stunning decision in November 2016 to step down as offensive coordinator of the then first-place Minnesota Vikings. Prior to walking away from the Vikings, Turner had served as an NFL head coach or coordinator since 1991.

Some of the reasons why the #Panthers went with Norv Turner- his experience with successful QBs like Aikman, Rivers, and Bridgewater, AND the RBs heâs coached. One source highlighted Darren Sproles and how similar his is to Christian McCaffrey. pic.twitter.com/adX1v5dzTY â Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) January 11, 2018

Turner is one of the league's coaching graybeards. He has made previous stops as a head coach in D.C. (1994-2000), Oakland (2004-2005) and San Diego (2007-2012) and has had offensive coordinator stints in Dallas, San Diego, Miami, San Francisco and Cleveland (in addition to Minnesota).

Turner will be tasked with injecting new life into a Panthers offense that struggled with consistency en route to a solid 11-5 finish that was somewhat overshadowed by last week's wild-card loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers' woes on offense were its Achilles' heel. Carolina finished 2017 ranked 19th in total offense (323.7 yards per game), 28th in passing (192.3 per game), fourth in rushing offense (131.4 per tilt) and 12th in points per game (22.7).

Finding more consistency and production from Cam Newton, while also relying less on his running abilities, will be one of Turner's top objectives in Carolina. Rivera hasn't had much success in tailoring an offense that keeps Newton more or less locked in the pocket -- and the quarterback's offseason shoulder surgery certainly didn't help the cause.

Adding a veteran coach who has worked with a myriad of different quarterbacking styles could be what it takes to lift Newton and the Panthers to the next level.