Game Theory & Money: Divisional preview with Casey Hayward

Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith recap a fun NFL Wild Card Weekend, preview the four games in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend, and chat with Los Angeles Chargers DB Casey Hayward.

Listen to find out ...

» Why Saints WR Michael Thomas is one of the best WRs in the league (12:30)

» How the Titans' strength matches up to the Patriots' strength (20:15)

» What the Steelers have been able to do on defense without LB Ryan Shazier (27:45)

» Who will win a battle between the unstoppable force (Saints' offense) and the immovable object (Vikings' defense)? (30:30)

» What's the weakness of the Eagles' defense? (45:30)

» Which is the best fast-food burger chain? (67:45)

SUBSCRIBE and listen: