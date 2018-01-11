Sean Payton’s victory dance gets its own song

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 11, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The legend of the Saints coach's locker room dance continues to grow. Turn up your speakers and "hit the Sean Payton."

2. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles uses rationality to block out the haters.

3. Drew Brees has an interesting theory on quarterback height, Texas, and elite passing ability.

4. Is Baker Mayfield the next Russell Wilson?

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0