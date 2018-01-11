Sean Payton’s victory dance gets its own song

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 11, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The legend of the Saints coach's locker room dance continues to grow. Turn up your speakers and "hit the Sean Payton."

2. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles uses rationality to block out the haters.

Can Blake Bortles silence the haters?



'It'll probably never stop. There's people who think LeBron James sucks, so if that happens I'm sure there'll be a lot of people that always think I suck.' ï¿½ï¿½



(ï¿½ï¿½: @AlyssaLang) pic.twitter.com/9wbiaRidQJ â Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2018

3. Drew Brees has an interesting theory on quarterback height, Texas, and elite passing ability.

Drew Brees asked about thriving as a "shorter" quarterback not unlike Case Keenum:



"It's because we're both Texas kids, that's why." *pause* "No, seriously." â Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) January 10, 2018

4. Is Baker Mayfield the next Russell Wilson?