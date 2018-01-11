Sean Payton’s victory dance gets its own song

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 11, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The legend of the Saints coach's locker room dance continues to grow. Turn up your speakers and "hit the Sean Payton."
2. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles uses rationality to block out the haters.
Can Blake Bortles silence the haters?â Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2018
'It'll probably never stop. There's people who think LeBron James sucks, so if that happens I'm sure there'll be a lot of people that always think I suck.' ï¿½ï¿½
(ï¿½ï¿½: @AlyssaLang) pic.twitter.com/9wbiaRidQJ
3. Drew Brees has an interesting theory on quarterback height, Texas, and elite passing ability.
Drew Brees asked about thriving as a "shorter" quarterback not unlike Case Keenum:â Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) January 10, 2018
"It's because we're both Texas kids, that's why." *pause* "No, seriously."
4. Is Baker Mayfield the next Russell Wilson?
My comparisons for some of the elite #NFLDraft prospects:â Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 9, 2018
Baker Mayfield - Russell Wilson
Calvin Ridley - Jarvis Landry (thanks @JustinTuck for this one)
Josh Rosen - Jay Cutler
Sam Darnold - Cody Kessler
Josh Allen - Paxton Lynch
Saquon Barkley - Adrian Peterson or David Johnson