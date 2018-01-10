Cole Beasley Drops First Single “80 Stings”

With the season over for most of the NFL, players are continuing their offseason endeavors. On Tuesday, Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley stepped into the booth, and released his first single "80 Stings."

Prior to releasing his single, Beasley teamed up with producer Victor "Phazz" Clark to form ColdNation Records.

Now, back to "80 Stings", the song itself is actually pretty decent. The beat is extremely catchy, and Beasley can spit bars. He even mentions Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, and owner Jerry Jones.

One of his best verses in the song is, "When I ball out, I'm a dog when Dak gets the ball out. Put the sauce out."

When the song was released, his teammates took to social media to show how impressed they are with Beasley's rap skill.

Who knows if this song will be playing the Cowboys locker room next season, but this song definitely has the sauce.