Each team's chances of making it to Super Bowl LII

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 10, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Who will be in Minnesota on February 4?

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Jan 9, 2018 at 5:05pm PST

2. Jon Gruden is keeping it all in the family.

Deuce Gruden said heâs joining his dadâs strength staff with the Raiders. He worked for Uncle Jay in Washington this season. â Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 9, 2018

Deuce seems like quite the character (just like his pops).

Didn't talk to Deuce much beyond pleasantries, but won't forget being in the weight room one night when he blared Disturbed's "Down With The Sickness" and proceeded to squat 645 without a spotter https://t.co/I7pZsxtaHX â Perry Mattern (@pmattern7) January 10, 2018

3. Browns fans have over 100 million reasons to be hopeful for the team's future.

New Browns personnel staff -- headed by Dorsey, Wolf and Highsmith -- has a treasure trove of assets: 5 picks in first 2 rounds (4 of the first 35 picks), plus more than $100 million in cap space. Could turn it around quickly. â Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2018

4. Bill Belichick being Bill Belichick.