Matt Ryan back at Falcons practice after missing Tues.

Matt Ryan is back in the fold for the Falcons.

Atlanta's starting quarterback returned to practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday's session to attend to a personal matter.

"He's here today and we're back getting our things going and our preparation, so I won't address the topic with you guys, that is Matt's story to tell," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I did want to make sure that you knew he was back in action today."

By all accounts, this is a non-issue ahead of Saturday's divisional-round road tilt with the Nick Foles-led Eagles.

Ryan came up big in last weekend's wild-card win over the Rams, puncturing Los Angeles for 218 yards and a touchdown in the upset.

Here are the other injuries from Wednesday worth monitoring:

1. New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat is heading to season-ending injured reserve, but received good news from his MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Peat suffered a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, and the ligament damage wasn't as bad as was feared. Rapoport reports that Peat should recover fully.

2. For the third consecutive week, running back DeMarco Murray will not take the field for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans on Wednesday ruled Murray (knee) out for their Divisional Round matchup with the New England Patriots. More Derrick Henry, yet again.