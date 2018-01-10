The NFL Films Podcast: Divisional Round preview

On today's episode, the guys are fired up to get answers about this week's Divisional Round from the guru himself, Greg Cosell. Greg shares his thoughts on Case Keenum's year as a starting quarterback (49:36), Pittsburgh's plan of attack against the vaunted Jacksonville defense (13:33), Brady's less than stellar finish to the season (26:57) and Atlanta's stagnant offense (55:18). Finally, the guys welcome Jon Gruden back into the league with an exclusive clip from the vault and a few stories from working with 'Chucky' (1:01).

