Browns hiring former Packers executive Eliot Wolf

Cleveland's rapidly growing front office continues to evolve under new general manager John Dorsey.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Browns are hiring former Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf as the team's new assistant general manager on a four-year contract, according to a source.

The 35-year-old Wolf -- the son of Hall of Fame front-office legend Ron Wolf -- met with Dorsey and the Browns on Tuesday after the Packers opted to hire Brian Gutekunst for their general manager role.

The Raiders also showed interest in Wolf, who opted for a Browns staff that now houses three former Packers front-office executives in Wolf, Dorsey and Alonzo Highsmith. Passing on Oakland is notable considering that Ron Wolf worked closely with Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie.

With two first-round picks and a pair of second-rounders, Dorsey and Wolf have the chance to make an immediate impact on a winless, uber-young roster previously overseen by the fired Sashi Brown.

Brown's out-of-the-box wheeling and dealing left Cleveland with a flock of high picks, but no quarterback. Dorsey and friends will be tasked with correcting that positional weakness right away.

Seen as a future front-office star, Wolf amounts to a solid hire for a Browns club now stocked with traditional football executives up top.