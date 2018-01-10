Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'evolved' since loss to Jaguars

Mike Tomlin remembers Pittsburgh's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville back in Week 5. His players do, too.

Don't expect that ancient game tape, though, to factor too heavily into the planning for Sunday's divisional-round showdown between these two teams.

"We've evolved since then. They have evolved a lot since then," Tomlin said, per ESPN.com. "[Revisiting that game] is a good physical reference in terms of the matchups. You get to see Calais Campbell versus our people, for example. I think that is the value in it, but ... I am sure that they are as different as we are since the last time we've seen them."

That Week 5 wipeout came packed with one glaring oddity: Pittsburgh's collapse featured a five-interception stink bomb from Ben Roethlisberger, arguably the ugliest outing of his long, Hall of Fame-worthy career. On the ground, workhorse back Le'Veon Bell rushed for just 47 yards against a stingy Jacksonville defense.

Pittsburgh is 10-1 since, with Roethlisberger playing some of his finest football in years. The Steelers have grown, but the Jaguars still roll into Heinz Field with one of the nastiest defenses in recent memory.

One guy Tomlin hasn't forgotten about: Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette, who played the part of a game-changing hammer-back, slashing through Pittsburgh for 181 ground yards and two scores in their previous encounter. Fournette has slowed down the stretch, but Tomlin warned that Pittsburgh's defense "better be on the screws" against a Jacksonville offense aiming to run, run and run again.

The rematch angle adds juice to Sunday's tussle, but early October football feels like eons ago. Pittsburgh won't be caught off guard this time -- not with their season on the line.