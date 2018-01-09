Chiefs promote Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator

Andy Reid wasted no time replacing his departed play-caller.

On the same day that former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was introduced as Chicago's next head coach, K.C. pegged running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to replace him.

"I've known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach," Reid said in a statement released by the team. "He's done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He's a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job."

Bieniemy has served as Reid's running back coach in Kansas City for five seasons. The new O.C. was previously Minnesota's running backs coach from 2006 to 2010 under Brad Childress. Bieniemy has overseen all-time great seasons from Adrian Peterson (four 1,000-yard campaigns), Jamaal Charles and Kareem Hunt in his 10 years as a running backs coach.

It is too soon to tell whether Bieniemy will call plays for the Chiefs next season. After Kansas City struggled in the middle of the season, Reid handed play-calling duties to Nagy for the final six games of the campaign, including Saturday's devastating wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans.

With Nagy now calling plays in the Windy City, it will be up to Reid whether to pass off duties to a rookie coordinator or to take back control of the laminated play sheet.