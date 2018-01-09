Subscribe:
Dave Dameshek Football Program
DDFP 630: Wild Card recap & Jags vs Steelers!
- Published: Jan. 9, 2018 at 06:06 p.m.
Dave Dameshek is joined by Maurice Jones-Drew to preview the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers game this upcoming Sunday (2:00) and to recap the Wild Card playoff games from last weekend (18:00). Then, Colleen Wolfe joins the show (20:40) to share her thoughts on the ESPN Patriots article (28:00) and to break down the Atlanta Falcons heading to Philadelphia to take on her Eagles (39:00). Lastly the gang ended the show with the Q&A segment (50:30) answering Twitter questions about Georgia vs Alabama and the most valuable non-quarterback left in the playoffs. Listen to the podcast below: