Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks review Alabama's thrilling overtime victory over Georgia in the College Football Playoff Final. What are five key traits to Nick Saban's success (9:55)? What prepared Tua Tagovailoa for this stage (7:45)? DJ also breaks down a few more rising NFL prospects he recently broke down including Stanford's Harrison Phillips and Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds (25:40).

