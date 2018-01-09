Ravens hire Don Martindale as defensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens had their eye on an in-house defensive coordinator candidate all along.

Baltimore announced Tuesday that it has promoted linebackers coach Don "Wink" Martindale to defensive coordinator, filling the role vacated by the retired Dean Pees. Martindale, 54, has been with the team since 2012. He previously served as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator under Josh McDaniels in 2010.

"His aggressive mentality will serve to take our defense to new levels," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a team statement. "He is obviously respected by players, many of whom have already benefited from his direct coaching at the linebacker position. He knows the ins and outs of what we have been about on defense and has been an important contributor to our success on that side of the ball."

In corresponding moves, the Ravens promoted Mike Macdonald to linebackers coach and Sterling Lucas to quality control defense.

Martindale's promotion puts an end to speculation that former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano would return to Baltimore, where he coached for four seasons and was Harbaugh's defensive coordinator in 2011.