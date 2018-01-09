ATN Podcast: Coaching tracker; Playoff team rankings

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Colleen Wolfe -- discuss the latest coaching tracker updates, including the Raiders announcing Jon Gruden (8:00); Changes to the Panthers coaching staff (21:00); Drama and controversy with the Throne of Ease (27:30); The "Shoulders of Greatness" ATN Playoff Team Rankings (43:00), including best quarterbacks, sexiest coordinators (48:00), potential dark horses (58:00); and much more!

