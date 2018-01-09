One stat that proves Nick Saban is the G.O.A.T.

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Breaking News: Nick Saban is pretty good.

Nick Saban now has more national titles than all other active FBS coaches ... combined. pic.twitter.com/Osep6TznOD â SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2018

2. There were some intense and somewhat hilarious reactions on the Georgia sideline last night.

Georgia's Assistant Strength And Conditioning Coach Aaron Feld (and his incredible moustache:

congrats to the cincinnati reds mascot on becoming a real boy pic.twitter.com/wX4j7dDsWi â Hector (@iamHectorDiaz) January 9, 2018

3. Is Saints WR Michael Thomas the most underrated wideout in the league?

Michael Thomas is the 1st player in NFL history to record 2â£0â£0â£ receptions in his 1st 2 seasons (regular season + postseason) pic.twitter.com/FGEncbJTZR â Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) January 9, 2018

4. Hilarious and mystifying antics like this make me wish the Bills had another game this weekend.