One stat that proves Nick Saban is the G.O.A.T.

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Breaking News: Nick Saban is pretty good.

Nick Saban now has more national titles than all other active FBS coaches ... combined. pic.twitter.com/Osep6TznOD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2018

2. There were some intense and somewhat hilarious reactions on the Georgia sideline last night.

Georgia's Assistant Strength And Conditioning Coach Aaron Feld (and his incredible moustache:

congrats to the cincinnati reds mascot on becoming a real boy pic.twitter.com/wX4j7dDsWi — Hector (@iamHectorDiaz) January 9, 2018

3. Is Saints WR Michael Thomas the most underrated wideout in the league?

Michael Thomas is the 1st player in NFL history to record 2⃣0⃣0⃣ receptions in his 1st 2 seasons (regular season + postseason) pic.twitter.com/FGEncbJTZR — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) January 9, 2018

4. Hilarious and mystifying antics like this make me wish the Bills had another game this weekend.