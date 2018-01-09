Best Stories From the 2017 College Football Season

From August to January, weekends are all about football. Sundays are spent repping your favorite NFL team, while Saturdays, your college alma mater becomes No. 1 in your heart. No one can forget tailgating on campus, watching your school's band play the fight song, and of course, upsetting your rival.

Last night, the college football season ended in thrilling fashion with powerhouse Alabama taking home its 5th national title in 9 years. However, this college football season wasn't just about outcomes on the field, but rather the stories that make your heart smile. These four stories are some of the most memorable from this college football season.

Jake Olson USC Trojans LS

We've been counting down our Top 10 videos of 2017 as we head into the New Year



No. 1: Jake Olson, blind since age 12, snaps for the first time in a live game pic.twitter.com/5ox0nLAzxf â FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2017

As a child, Jake Olson suffered from retinoblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects the retina. Olson was only 10 months old when he lost his sight in his left eye, and at the age of 12, he became completely blind. However, this didn't stop him from achieving his dream of running out of the L.A. Coliseum tunnel wearing a USC jersey.

This season not only did he run through the tunnel, but he made a perfect snap for an extra point against Western Michigan on September 2nd.

Shaquem Griffin, UCF Knights LB

Its an image we are now used to because Shaquem Griffin makes it look so easy, it isnât though. An inspiration for all of us, u want it , go get it. #PeachBowl pic.twitter.com/SB3AP4ojNt â Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) January 1, 2018

No one said playing football was easy, but playing with one hand makes the sport a little bit harder. From birth, LB Shaquem Griffin suffered from an amniotic band syndrome that wrapped around his left hand. The pain was unbearable, and he had his left hand amputated at the age of four.

Fast forward 17 years, and Griffin became a force to be reckoned with for the Knights. In 2016, he was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and he continued his strong play into his senior season. In his final game as a Knight, Griffin recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks to help upset the Auburn Tigers, 34-27.

Will Hastings, Auburn Tigers WR

How good is Will Hastings? He's a first-down machine for Auburn https://t.co/Zwcp2LVnd2 pic.twitter.com/wGtRYpYTyw â Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 7, 2016

Every year we see amazing videos of walk-on athletes receiving football scholarships after working their tails off for years. However, Auburn Tigers WR Will Hastings took a different route to receive his scholarship.

In 2015, Hastings joined the Tigers program as an onside kicker wizard, however head coach Gus Malzahn had other ideas. Malzahn turned Hastings into a slot receiver, and after two years, Hastings finally received his scholarship. This season, he racked up 525 receiving yards, and four touchdowns for the Tigers.

Iowa Hawkeyes Wave

Buckeye fans take part in the new tradition at Iowa and wave to the patients at the children's hospital | https://t.co/KMRiuuS4mi #OSUvsIOWA pic.twitter.com/Xlz4Emu8aD â 10TV.com (@10TV) November 4, 2017

The Wave from the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. Goosebumps. #TheWave pic.twitter.com/YcvJkRPQyQ â clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 4, 2017

Traditions have to start at some point, and this new Iowa Hawkeyes tradition might just bring tears to your eyes. The University of Iowa opened the Stead Family Children's Hospital this year, and it's located right across from Kinnick Stadium. Before the first game of the season, Iowa fan Krista Young came up with the idea of waving to the children and the idea took off. Now, after every first quarter, fans in attendance turn towards the Children's Hospital and wave to the kids staying the hospital. Sometimes a simple gesture can have a major impact on someone's day.