Alabama player proposes after winning national championship

In a few months, players and coaches on the Alabama football team will receive championship rings that represent their thrilling 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia. One player went into the national championship with some significant bling though. Alabama center Bradley Bozeman went into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the intentions of leaving with a win and a "yes." Spoiler: He was two for two.

Alabama OL Bradley Bozeman just won a national championship



Bozeman was celebrating the victory with his girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter, when he got down on one knee and popped the question. Hegstetter graduated from Alabama in 2015 and spent four years on the Crimson Tide's women's basketball team.

Bozeman had two of the biggest events of his life within moments of each other and now has a cool story to tell for the rest of his life.

Congrats to the happy couple and "Roll Tide!"