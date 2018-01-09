NFL community reacts to Alabama's win over Georgia

Alabama won the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night, beating Georgia in overtime, 26-23. Take a look at how some NFL players reacted to the Tide's victory.
Roll Tide!!!! Letâs gooooo!!!!!!!!â Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) January 9, 2018
Unbelievable gameâ Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) January 9, 2018
Yes Sir Tua!! God Is Good!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 9, 2018
I ainât know Russel Wilson had a lil brotherâ Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) January 9, 2018
1/9/18 A Legend was bornâ Mason_Foster (@Mason_Foster) January 9, 2018
Game was ï¿½ï¿½ #Rolltideâ Johnathan Cyprien (@cyp) January 9, 2018
@JOEL9ONE too much damn Bama in me!! #rolltide ï¿½ï¿½âï¿½ï¿½â Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 9, 2018
That was a hell of a gameâ Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) January 9, 2018
Bama SEC CHAMPS... I guess that's cool ï¿½ï¿½â KamarAiken17 (@KamarAiken88) January 9, 2018
That one hurt, but the Dawgs played there tails off and had one hell of a season #GoDawgsâ Geno Atkins (@GenoSacks) January 9, 2018
Ok so I was wrong about Saban and his move... the fact that that kid took a big sack and then just threw a kid like me a Bomb to win the game just has me speechless!! Heâs the man hahahaâ Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) January 9, 2018
Unbelievable ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Brian Orakpo (@rak98) January 9, 2018
BANG!!â JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) January 9, 2018
I always been an @AlabamaFTBL fan!! #RollTide #wethechampsâ Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) January 9, 2018
Tua is nice!!!â Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 9, 2018
Wow wow wow....â Orleans Darkwa (@OrleansDarkwa) January 9, 2018
Legendary stufff right there #Tuaâ Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) January 9, 2018
One for the history books! Instant classicâ Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) January 9, 2018
13 a dog!! #MansBestFriendâ Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) January 9, 2018
What a dimeâ Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) January 9, 2018
