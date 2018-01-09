NFL community reacts to Alabama's win over Georgia

Alabama won the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night, beating Georgia in overtime, 26-23. Take a look at how some NFL players reacted to the Tide's victory.

I ainât know Russel Wilson had a lil brother â Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) January 9, 2018

1/9/18 A Legend was born â Mason_Foster (@Mason_Foster) January 9, 2018

That was a hell of a game â Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) January 9, 2018

Bama SEC CHAMPS... I guess that's cool ï¿½ï¿½ â KamarAiken17 (@KamarAiken88) January 9, 2018

That one hurt, but the Dawgs played there tails off and had one hell of a season #GoDawgs â Geno Atkins (@GenoSacks) January 9, 2018

Ok so I was wrong about Saban and his move... the fact that that kid took a big sack and then just threw a kid like me a Bomb to win the game just has me speechless!! Heâs the man hahaha â Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) January 9, 2018