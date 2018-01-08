Jaguars Come Away Victorious

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills in the Jaguars first home playoff game since 1999. During the game, both team's defenses dominated the contest, but the Jaguars came away with the victory, 10-3.

After the game, there was a lot of love from both teams, and that was the case for Jaguars S Tashaun Gipson and Bills S Jordan Poyer. Both players did a jersey swap, giving each other their jersey and a special note with a signature.

Now, the Jaguars are headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in a rematch from Week 5, a game that Sacksonville won 30-9.