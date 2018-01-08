UCF Knights: The Unrecognized National Champion

BCS = Drama. College Football Playoffs = Drama. There will always be teams that are left out of the big dance, and this year it was the UCF Knights.

With a perfect regular season, where the Knights won the American Athletic Conference, they were left out of the College Football Playoff. Instead of choosing the Knights, the committee went with Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Alabama.

Even though they weren't in the playoff, UCF played the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl. When the clock hit triple zeros, the Knights finished their season a perfect 13-0 after a 34-27 victory.

After the game, the Knights claimed that they are national champions, however, they aren't the first team to ever declare themselves the best -- even Alabama claimed a few championships.

Now that the Knights claimed themselves champions, they did what every champion does, they went to Disney World.

Feels good to be the champs! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½



Thank you Disney, and thank you Knight Nation, for a day we'll never forget! #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/eP0EJkOxoT â 2017 National Champions (@UCF_Football) January 8, 2018

In a place where dreams come true, the unbeaten UCF Knights got their parade. pic.twitter.com/nMeFVt0gEO â ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2018

Even Blake Bortles, who led UCF to a Fiesta Bowl victory, made sure everyone knew that UCF was college football's national champion.

Today, the Florida Governor, Rick Scott declared UCF the national champion with the help of the transitive property. Since UCF beat Auburn, and Auburn beat both Alabama and Georgia in the regular season, thus the Knights would defeat both teams in the National Championship game.

That's not how any of this works.



Governor of Florida Rick Scott officially declares UCF national champions pic.twitter.com/BNUIwMrRgS â DieHards (@DieHards) January 8, 2018

Even though UCF didn't make it to the National Championship game in Atlanta, fans are still representing the unrecognized national champion with their UCF swag.

I'm sure they are still chanting "We want Bama."