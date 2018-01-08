Antonio Brown: 'Pretty smooth' in return to practice

Antonio Brown is back.

The NFL's only unanimous All-Pro practiced Monday for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 15, and the Steelers wideout said afterward he felt good doing it.

"It felt pretty smooth," Brown told reporters, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "A little room to grow but I'm excited to be out there with the guys and grateful to be on my feet."

Brown initially suffered the leg injury in the second quarter of Pittsburgh's Dec. 17 duel with the New England Patriots. Brown went to catch a contested pass from Ben Roethlisberger, collided with two Patriots and required help from trainers to leave the field.

Brown declined to give a percentage Monday on how healthy his calf is feeling, and when asked if he'll play in Sunday's playoff game and how close to his usual self he'll be, the receiver danced around the questions.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, though, Brown will be full-go when the Steelers play the Jaguars at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

"My understanding is he is 100 percent," Rapoport said Monday on Good Morning Football. "He is going to be able to go for this game ... He is doing very well. Finally the Steelers are going to be 100 percent with all their top guys going into the playoffs. Obviously very good news for Pittsburgh."