NFL announces coaches for East-West Shrine Game

With a new year comes showcase games for college football's best, and those hoping for one last chance to catch the eye of NFL talent evaluators.

First up on that list is the East-West Shrine Game. Played annually since 1925, the game pits two teams comprised of all-stars from the eastern and western portions of the United States, led by NFL coaches. On Monday, the league announced the game's coaches for 2018. Get excited, pass-catchers who also block.

Cincinnati Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes and Oakland Raiders tight ends coach Bobby Johnson will coach the East and West teams, according to the NFL's announcement.

East head coach Hayes has spent 15 seasons tutoring the Bengals' tight ends, including two recent standouts in Tyler Eifert and Jermaine Gresham. Hayes was also a 12-year NFL veteran, playing with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1985-1993 and Pittsburgh Steelers from 1994-1996.

West head coach Johnson has 23 years of coaching experience between the professional and collegiate levels, including the last three with the Raiders. He's also coached the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. The Akron, Ohio, native's playing career stretched to mid-major Division I football at Miami (Ohio), where he started at tackle from 1992-1994.

"Our partnership with the NFL has once again given us two excellent head coaches," said Harold Richardson, executive director of the East-West Shrine Game, in a statement. "Jonathan Hayes and Bobby Johnson are both outstanding coaches and certainly up-and-coming NFL head coaching prospects. It is not only a great opportunity for them, but it is also a great learning experience for our players as they prepare for their NFL careers."

The 93rd annual East-West Shrine Game, which features some of college football's best prospects, will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 20, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and be televised live on NFL Network.