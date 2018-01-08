Is Jalen Ramsey the Best CB in the NFL?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. He's only 23 years old, but the Jags' All-Pro CB is making a strong case for the league's top shutdown corner.

2. This Vikings fan knows that loyalty and longevity can get you far in life.

3. Marcus Mariota's touchdown pass to himself was surprising to everyone except Allen Matthews.

4. The Bills lost on Sunday, but the excitement of Bills Mafia on Wild Card Weekend was contagious.

