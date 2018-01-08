Is Jalen Ramsey the Best CB in the NFL?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. He's only 23 years old, but the Jags' All-Pro CB is making a strong case for the league's top shutdown corner.

First Team All-Pro @jalenramsey was assigned to defend Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin in todayâs win.



Benjamin finished with 1 catch for 9 yards on 2 targets.



He was also penalized 10 yards for offensive pass interference against Ramsey.



9 minus 10 = -1 yard. #AllProShoes https://t.co/bl79S1FxsH â z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 7, 2018

2. This Vikings fan knows that loyalty and longevity can get you far in life.

You're never too old to attend your first #Vikings playoff game.



We can't wait for you to help us #BringItHome for your 100th birthday, Millie! pic.twitter.com/fAPO3FOFsg â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 8, 2018

3. Marcus Mariota's touchdown pass to himself was surprising to everyone except Allen Matthews.

Mariota throws a pass to himself for a touchdown. â Allen Matthews (@Allen_m) January 6, 2018

4. The Bills lost on Sunday, but the excitement of Bills Mafia on Wild Card Weekend was contagious.