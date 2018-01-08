Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL looking into accusation against Richie Incognito

  • By Austin Knoblauch NFL.com
The NFL is looking into an accusation made against Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito that he made racial slurs during Sunday's wild-card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Following Sunday's contest, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Incognito of making "some weak racist slurs" during the game.

Ngakoue was the only player to publicly accuse Incognito of using racial slurs during the game. However, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said on Twitter he didn't hear Incognito make racist remarks:

Incognito was suspended the final eight games of the 2013 season by the Miami Dolphins for conduct detrimental to the team. An NFL investigation later found that the standout guard and two Miami Dolphins teammates persistently harassed teammate Jonathan Martin. Incognito then sat out the entire 2014 season before signing with the Bills before the 2015 season.

Buffalo's season ended Sunday with its 10-3 loss to the Jaguars.

