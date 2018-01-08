NFL looking into accusation against Richie Incognito

The NFL is looking into an accusation made against Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito that he made racial slurs during Sunday's wild-card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Following Sunday's contest, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Incognito of making "some weak racist slurs" during the game.

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. Iâm proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! â YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

Ngakoue was the only player to publicly accuse Incognito of using racial slurs during the game. However, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said on Twitter he didn't hear Incognito make racist remarks:

Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS â Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 8, 2018

Incognito was suspended the final eight games of the 2013 season by the Miami Dolphins for conduct detrimental to the team. An NFL investigation later found that the standout guard and two Miami Dolphins teammates persistently harassed teammate Jonathan Martin. Incognito then sat out the entire 2014 season before signing with the Bills before the 2015 season.

Buffalo's season ended Sunday with its 10-3 loss to the Jaguars.