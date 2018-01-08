Julius Peppers undecided on returning for 2018 season

The Carolina Panthers are finished. Does the same apply to Julius Peppers?

The 37-year-old pass rusher hasn't decided on his playing future, according to NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon.

Peppers plans to "take some time to reflect, spend time with his family and see where his heart takes him," Blackmon tweeted Sunday, after Carolina was sent packing in a 31-26 wild-card loss to the Saints.

Set to become a free agent in March, the 16-year veteran wouldn't have trouble finding work after posting 11 sacks this season, his most since 2012. His 154.5 career takedowns rank fourth in NFL lore.

Peppers was a consistent presence for Carolina in 2017, tying Mario Addison for the team-high in sacks in his return to the franchise that drafted him second overall in 2002. Sandwiched in between his Panthers stints, the quarterback nuisance toiled for the Packers and Bears.

Our guess is that Peppers will find a home next autumn and add one more chapter to his Hall of Fame-worthy career.