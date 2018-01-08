Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson lead 2018 CFB HOF class

Former NFL All-Pros Calvin Johnson (Georgia Tech), Ed Reed (Miami) and Charles Woodson (Michigan) headline the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class. They were among 13 former players and coaches annnounced by the National Football Foundation on Monday as inductees.

The other former players in the 2018 class: RB Trevor Cobb (Rice), QB Kerry Collins (Penn State), QB Dave Dickenson (Montana), LB Dana Howard (Illinois), RB Paul Palmer (Temple), OT Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia) and C/OG Aaron Taylor (Nebraska). Former head coaches Mack Brown (Appalachian State, Tulane, North Carolina, Texas), Frank Beamer (Murray State, Virginia Tech) and Mel Tjeerdsma (Austin College, Northwest Missouri State) were selected for induction, as well.

Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997 as primarily a defensive player before going on to an 18-year NFL career that included nine Pro Bowl selections. Johnson was a unanimous first-team All-American and will go down as one of the NFL's all-time great receivers. Reed won a national championship with the Hurricanes and a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens during a 12-year pro careeer that included nine Pro Bowl nods.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class," stated Archie Manning, the NFF Chairman, in a press release. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

The 2018 class will be inducted at the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4, 2018 in New York City.

The inductees were chosen from a ballot of 75 players and six coaches from the FBS as well as 100-plus players and coaches from the lower ranks, per the NFF.

