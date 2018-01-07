Saints' Jordan mocks 'Speedbump McGee' Matt Kalil

Cameron Jordan sealed New Orleans' nail-biting wild-card win Sunday with a trio of hits on Cam Newton in four plays as the Carolina Panthers quarterback was attempting a game-winning touchdown drive.

Following the victory, Jordan was seen shouting at members of Carolina's offensive line. When asked about his barbs, the Saints defensive end called out Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil, his main competition for much of the night.

"I was actually talking more to the other Kalil brother," Jordan told reporters, per The Times-Picayune. "I don't know his first name, Speedbump. Let's call him Speedbump McGee. That guy."

Jordan also took the time to thank Newton for being so ... sackable during New Orleans' three-game sweep of the Panthers this season.

"You beat the Carolina Panthers three times in a year, I'm gonna have to send this guy a wine bottle," Jordan said of Cam to reporters. "I appreciate him for being that good ol' quarterback. I'm gonna send him a nice little bottle of Jordan wine. No, it's not mine, but I have been drinking it for years. So, I'm going to send him some sauce."

Named a first-team All-Pro earlier this week, Jordan finished Sunday's win with three tackles, two passes defensed, one tackle for loss and a sack. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate had many of his best moments Sunday lining up against Kalil, the brother of longtime Panthers center Ryan Kalil. Matt joined Carolina on a massive five-year, $55 million deal this offseason after five shaky seasons in Minnesota.

Jordan made it clear how he thought the Kalil family reunion was panning out after one season.

"Carolina picked him, so the brothers could reunite," Jordan said. "I think Ryan Kalil is a hell of a player, and Matt Kalil, speedbump."