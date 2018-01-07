Around The NFL Podcast: Wild Card Weekend Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling & Gregg Rosenthal -- recap all of the action from Wild Card Weekend, including a trip to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Rams-Falcons wild-card matchup, which started off with an interview with Falcons CB Robert Alford (2:00); their gameday experience at the Coliseum, including a run-in with big name celebrities and a performance by an 80's hip-hop star (10:00); how Marcus Mariota sealed his own fate in the Jags-Bills matchup (24:00); is Andy Reid part of the problem in Kansas City after another early postseason exit for the Chiefs? (32:00); one of the best game calls of the year, which came from an unlikely source (39:00); Gregg Rosenthal calls in from the Big Easy to recap the Saints' exciting win over the Panthers (50:00); the heroes check in on David Ely, their newsroom supervisor and a diehard Panthers fan who's down on his luck (1:03:00); and much more!

