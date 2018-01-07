Bengals in negotiations to hire Teryl Austin as DC

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving quickly to replace Paul Guenther.

Cincinnati is in negotiations to hire former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin in the same capacity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal to bring Austin to the Queen City is not yet done, Rapoport added, but is headed that way.

Guenther, Cincinnati's defensive coordinator of four years under Marvin Lewis, is expected to join Jon Gruden's super staff when Gruden is introduced on Tuesday as the Oakland Raiders' head coach for the next decade.

Austin hit the open market when the Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell last Monday. Previously a secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens, Austin joined Caldwell's staff in 2014. Under Austin's watch, Detroit's defenses regressed over time, ranking second, 18th, 18th and 27th in yards allowed from 2014 to 2017.

Austin interviewed for the Lions' head coaching job last week and is still up for the gig, Rapoport added, but absent Detroit hiring their former defensive coordinator, Austin will be Cincinnati's DC.