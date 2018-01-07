Drew Brees among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and New Orleans Saints teammates Drew Brees and Cameron Jordan each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to playoff wins on Wild Card Weekend.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Strong stats to consider:

» Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 22-21 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Power of the moment: Mariota's 22-yard touchdown strike to tight end Eric Decker with 5:08 left in regulation put the Titans for good and completely erased an 18-point halftime deficit as Tennessee won its first playoff game since 2003.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Strong stats to consider:

» Atlanta's standout wide receiver caught nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 26-13 playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Power of the moment: Jones' 8-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Matt Ryan with 5:01 remaining in the fourth quarter gives the Falcons a two-touchdown lead to put the game out of reach for the Rams.

Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strong stats to consider:

» Ramsey recorded two tackles and an interception in the Jaguars' 10-3 playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Power of the moment: Ramsey intercepted a pass by Bills backup quarterback Nathan Peterman with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to dissolve all hopes of a Buffalo comeback as Jacksonville secured its first playoff triumph since 2007.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Strong stats to consider:

» Brees connected on 23 of 33 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 31-26 playoff victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Power of the moment: Touchdown passes to wide receiver Ted Ginn and tight end Josh Hill in the first half helped the Saints build a 21-9 halftime lead en route to a NFC Wild Card Playoff Game win over the Panthers.

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Strong stats to consider:

» Jordan recorded two tackles and sacked Cam Newton once in the Saints' playoff win over the Panthers.

Power of the moment: In the game's closing seconds, Jordan pressured Panthers quarterback Cam Newton into throwing away the ball, resulting in an intentional grounding penalty that severely compromised Carolina's chances of finding the end zone over its last two snaps.

