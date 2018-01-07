Around the NFL  

 

 

Divisional Round schedule: Jaguars-Steelers rematch

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The 2018 Divisional Round schedule was confirmed Sunday following two nail-biting wild-card games.

Two of the four games are rematches from earlier this season, including the Jaguars' return to Pittsburgh where they intercepted Ben Roethlisberger five times in Week 5. All times listed below are Eastern.

Saturday, January 13


Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, January 14


Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Print
"Bengals in negotiations to hire Teryl Austin ..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments