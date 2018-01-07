Divisional Round schedule: Jaguars-Steelers rematch

The 2018 Divisional Round schedule was confirmed Sunday following two nail-biting wild-card games.

Two of the four games are rematches from earlier this season, including the Jaguars' return to Pittsburgh where they intercepted Ben Roethlisberger five times in Week 5. All times listed below are Eastern.

Saturday, January 13

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, January 14

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)